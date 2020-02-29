Jesse Lingard Looks Lost, Needs Support – Former Manchester United Coach

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Manchester United coach Rene Meulensteen believes Jesse Lingard has been looking lost and has stressed that he needs support from the club.



The 27-year-old midfielder’s form has tailed off alarmingly over the last 18 months and he went through a spell where he did not score a goal for over a year.













The England international has lost his place in the team under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and he was not even in the squad for Manchester United’s last two Premier League games.



He did register an assist against Club Brugge on Thursday night, but the jury is out on when he will be back in the starting eleven in the league.





Meulensteen, who coached Lingard in the Manchester United reserves, admits that he cannot recognise the player at the moment and he is going through a spell where he looks completely lost.







He is not sure what has been the player’s problem, but for the moment feels he is in desperate need of support from the club, his team-mates and the coaching staff.



“It hasn’t been the Jesse we know, saying ‘Give the ball to me, I’ll play through the gaps’”, Meulensteen told The Athletic.





“Footballers do sometimes go through these lesser spells. You’re not telling me good players just become bad players, but he has maybe become a little bit unstuck.



“When I’ve seen him playing lately, I see him looking somehow a bit lost. I don’t know why that is. I just know that, when players are in that situation, they need support.”



Lingard has 18 months left on his contract at Old Trafford.

