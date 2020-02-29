Rangers Leaderless – Former Ger Comments As Hearts Dump Steven Gerrard’s Side Out of Cup

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers winger Neil McCann has bemoaned the Gers looking leaderless at Tynecastle as Hearts dumped them out of the Scottish Cup with a 1-0 win.



Gers boss Steven Gerrard left star striker Alfredo Morelos out of the matchday squad due to a disciplinary issue, with the striker reporting back late from a trip to Colombia.













They paid the ultimate price for being without the Colombian as Greg Stewart could not find the back of the net and none of Rangers' other stars stepped up.



A defensive mix-up in the 58th minute allowed Oliver Bozanic to fire Hearts into the lead and the Jambos could have even added to their advantage before the final whistle.





McCann, who was watching on, commented as the clock ticked down that Rangers looked to be without leaders on the pitch.







Following Steven Naismith missing a chance, McCann said on BBC Sportsound: "Hearts should be two up. All he has to do is hit it with the in-step, but he goes with the outside of the boot.



"You'd expect a player like Naismith to just roll it into the back of the net.





"I think Rangers look leaderless."



Earlier in the game, McCann admitted that Gerrard would surely not be happy with the application of his players in the cup tie.



"If I'm Steven Gerrard I'm looking at my players out there and questioning their attitude."



The Scottish Cup was considered by many to be Rangers' most likely source of silverware this season, but the Gers have now been knocked out.

