26 October 2019

06 August 2019

29/02/2020 - 21:26 GMT

Steven Gerrard Sends Message To Rangers Fans After Cup Exit

 




Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has sent his apologies to the club's fans after the Gers crashed out of the Scottish Cup at the hands of Hearts.

Following an impressive win away in Portugal at Braga that put Rangers into the last 16 of the Europa League, Gerrard's side were expected to progress in the cup. 


 



They went down to a 1-0 loss though and put in a poor performance at Tynecastle which left Gerrard deeply unhappy.

Rangers were again backed by Gers supporters in their numbers and Gerrard admits they have been superb since he took charge at Ibrox.
 


The Gers boss noted the support in Portugal and again at Tynecastle and sent his apologies to the fans, taking full responsibility for the cup exit.



"[The fans were] superb, superb. I'm absolutely gutted for them", Gerrard said on Rangers TV.

"But I'm responsible for it, so I send my apologies.
 


"They are there again, they don't pick and choose the games, they've travelled round the world to Braga, they were incredible in Braga.

"Again they fill the [away] end, they are in top voice, right behind the team.

"The fans have been absolutely magnificent from day one."

Rangers are next in Scottish Premiership action on Wednesday night when they play host to Hamilton, while a visit to Ross County is on the agenda for Sunday.
 

 