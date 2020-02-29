Talk of Records All Media, Next Game Focus, Says Liverpool Star After Watford Loss

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk has brushed off his side's shock 3-0 defeat at Premier League strugglers Watford and insists talk of records has been the media's focus.



The Reds were tipped to make quick work of a Watford outfit fighting to stay in the Premier League, but without the injured Joe Gomez and Naby Keita were overrun.













Watford took advantage of a badly off-colour Liverpool to pull ahead in the 54th minute through Ismaila Sarr, who then doubled the Hornets' advantage six minutes later.



Troy Deeney piled on the pain for the Premier League leaders when he added a third in the 70th minute, with Liverpool's 44-game unbeaten run in the league ended.





The defeat means Liverpool cannot finish the league season unbeaten to match Arsenal's Invincibles, while they cannot beat the Gunners' record unbeaten run of 49 league games.







Van Dijk insists that the Liverpool players will focus on working harder and bouncing back in their next match. The defender also stressed that talk of records was a media obsession.



"Credit to Watford, they played well, a lot of fight, very disciplined and scored three goals – that's the reality, we couldn't find a way through. It was difficult and we have to do better", the Dutchman told the BBC's Match of the Day programme.





"Two throw-ins… we have to look at it, there is no reason for panic. We don't want to concede, we look at it, but we don't have to panic.



"The record and the talk of the records is all media, we just try to win every game ahead of us.



"We will focus on the next game, the cup game, and we try to win there. We have to stay humble and work harder next game."



Liverpool remain 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League and are next in action at Chelsea in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Tuesday night.

