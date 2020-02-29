This Process Will Take Time – Garry Monk Reacts To Sheffield Wednesday Loss To Derby

Follow @insidefutbol





Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk has insisted he will need time to make the changes which need to be made at Hillsborough, after his side suffered a 3-1 loss at home to Derby County.



The visitors needed just seven minutes to take the lead in the Championship fixture when Tom Lawrence struck, while it was 2-0 in the 24th minute as the same player scored again after he connected with a Chris Martin pass and fired into the bottom corner.











Things got even worse for the Owls three minutes later when Jason Knight grabbed a third for Derby and the scoreline remained 3-0 heading into half time.



Monk brought on Connor Wickham in the first half, while he then introduced Josh Windass and Dominic Iorfa at the break as he desperately looked to turn the tide.





Windass scored with 16 minutes left when he connected with a Josh Murphy cross, but it was too little too late for the Owls as they slipped to defeat.







Monk is deeply unhappy at how his side reacted after going behind and told his post match press conference: "The first goal can happen, an unfortunate deflection. But what you can’t do is compound that like we did.



"You need to stand up and be counted, you’re still well in the game with a lot of time left. Extremely poor and unacceptable."





The Wednesday boss has vowed to keep a steady head though as he assesses the situation, but stressed he will need time to do what needs to be done at the club.



"I need to keep a steady head straight after the game. It’s clear it wasn’t good enough, I’ve talked about what should happen going forward and we’re clear about that.



"But in the meantime, you need results and they aren’t good enough", Monk said.



"I’ve found myself in the position a number of times where I’ve been forced to make changes early because it hasn’t been good enough.



"It’s clear what needs to be done and it’s a process that will take time."



Monk's men next host Manchester City in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday night and the Wednesday boss will be hoping his side can pick themselves up and cause an upset.



