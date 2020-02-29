We Need To Score More Goals – Chelsea Boss Frank Lampard

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has insisted that his Blues team need to be scoring more goals after points were dropped on the south coast in a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth.



Marcos Alonso’s late equaliser meant Chelsea earned a point from a game that Bournemouth looked like winning when they went into the last ten minutes 2-1 up.













Manchester United could close the gap to fourth to just one point if they beat Everton on Sunday and Chelsea’s form has seen them tottering in the top four at the moment.



But Lampard believes his side should have won the game on the basis of the number of chances Chelsea created and feels other than a short period, the Blues dominated the game.





Chelsea’s defence has come under pressure for their penchant to concede goals, but the manager believes they should be scoring more in order to kill off games before their opponents can stage a comeback.







Lampard was quoted as saying by the BBC: "We should win, we had many chances.



“We had a bad 10-minute spell where they scored and that I don't like. I'm pleased with the character to get a draw but we should win the game.





"Against Bayern, we conceded twice in a short space of time, it's not the first time. Possibly [it could be a lack of concentration] from the players.



"People talk about the defence, but if you are 1-0 up and leave teams in the game then one set piece can change the game.



“We should score more goals and then we don't have that problem."



Chelsea will be in FA Cup action on Tuesday night when they will host Liverpool at Stamford Bridge in the fifth round, with Lampard looking for the Blues to get back to winning ways.

