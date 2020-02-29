We Need You For 90, Not 45 – Former Leeds Star Wants More From White

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United attacker Noel Whelan has admitted he is looking for more from Helder Costa and has called for him to put in good displays for the whole 90 minutes of games.



Following a start where he took time to nail down a spot in the team, Costa is now a regular on Marcelo Bielsa's team-sheet and has chipped in as Leeds push for promotion from the Championship.













He started in Leeds' 4-0 win at Hull City at lunchtime on Saturday and Whelan thinks he showed his quality at the KCOM Arena.



However, unlike team-mate Jack Harrison, Whelan thinks Costa only produced the goods in the second half and admits for a player Leeds are committed to buying for £15m from Wolves in the summer, the winger needs to show up for the whole 90 minutes of games.





"Harrison through the 90 gave you more. Costa, second half woke up", Whelan said post match on BBC Radio Leeds.







"But he needs to realise that we need him for 90, not 45.



"When the goings are good and we are 2-0 up, that's not the time to start playing. You start playing when the whistle goes and it's 0-0. That is when we need you.





"You are £15m for a reason because you might be that game changer, you might be that person that takes a game by the scruff of the neck when it is 0-0.



"You can't just sit there and do the fancy bit when you're 2-0 up, although it was a great second half peformance from him.



"He is a man with quality, but we need him for longer in games."



Costa has now made a total of 39 appearances across all competitions for Leeds this season, but has only hit the back of the net on four occasions.

