Inside Futbol

29/02/2020 - 22:59 GMT

Win Over Hull Proves This About Leeds United – Former Whites Star

 




Ben Parker believes Leeds United’s emphatic 4-0 win over Hull City has shown how the Whites are able to win games in different ways. 

Leeds had three 1-0 wins on the trot going into the Hull game and they had not recorded a league double over the Tigers in any division in the last 30 years.  


 



But Marcelo Bielsa’s men produced slick performance and goals from Luke Ayling, Pablo Hernandez and a brace from Tyler Roberts put the home side to the sword at the KCOM Stadium.

The emphatic nature of the win further consolidated Leeds’ position as one of the prime contenders to secure automatic promotion to the Premier League.
 


While Leeds battled hard to win 1-0 at Middlesbrough on Wednesday night, Parker feels the victory over Hull showed that the side can hammer teams if they show more efficiency in front of goal.



He believes Leeds’ ability to both grind out victories and also win emphatically will come in handy at the business end of the season.

Parker said on LUTV: “It’s proven now that we can win games of football in different ways.
 


“We can grind it out the 1-0s, where it is not pretty, like we did against Middlesbrough.

“But it is also proven that when we are clinical, when we are ruthless, we can put four goals, paste teams.

“You are going to need that from now until the end of the season.”

Leeds will next host Huddersfield Town in a Yorkshire derby at Elland Road next weekend as they bid to further press the accelerator on their promotion push.
 