26 October 2019

01/03/2020 - 20:11 GMT

Fears Over Departure of Key Rangers Player Eased By Representatives

 




Borna Barisic does not have his heart set on a move away from Rangers in the summer, according to The Athletic

The Croatia international full-back has caught the eye at Ibrox this season and was wanted by Roma in the January transfer window.  


 



Rangers made clear they would not sell Barasic and Roma moved on to other targets, but speculation around the defender's future has not gone away.

Clubs could try their luck for the Rangers star in the summer, when the window swings back open for transfer business.
 


However, Barasic's representatives are claimed to have insisted that their client is not looking to leave Rangers.



The defender is fully committed to the project at Ibrox and is not pushing to move away from the club in the summer.

It remains to be seen if solid interest from clubs outside Scotland might change Barasic's mind.
 


He has though become a key player at Rangers and the club have struggled to adequately replace him when he has been unavailable.
 