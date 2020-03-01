XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



01/03/2020 - 16:29 GMT

Feels Amazing – Wolves Star Hails Win At Tottenham Hotspur

 




Wolves striker Raul Jimenez has hailed his side's impressive 3-2 win away at Tottenham Hotspur and insists the target is a top five place. 

Jose Mourinho was keen for Spurs to close the gap on the top four by taking all three points against Wolves and Steven Bergwijn put the hosts in front after 13 minutes.  


 



Matt Docherty pulled the visitors level in the 27th minute, but Spurs made sure to go ahead 2-1 up at the break when Serge Aurier scored on the stroke of half time.

Wolves were far from beaten though and Jota combined with Docherty to level the game in the 57th minute. Jimenez then struck in the 73rd minute to secure a 3-2 win over Tottenham and move Wolves on 42 points and into sixth place in the Premier League.
 


Jimenez has hailed the victory and revealed the top five is Wolves' aim.



"It's an amazing feeling. We knew that we are a very good team that can do these kind of things", he was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"This is our spirit, this is what we want. That's what characterises us.
 


"Every game we play, we fight to the end, the last minute. We keep winning, getting up in the table and keep going.

"We are proud of this game and we have to keep going to achieve more goals.

"We are looking at top five, if we can keep fighting like this, never give up – we know that it's going to be difficult but we can do it if we play like today."

Wolves next play host to Brighton & Hove Albion before then taking on Olympiacos in the first leg of their last 16 Europa League tie.
 