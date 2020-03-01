Feels Amazing – Wolves Star Hails Win At Tottenham Hotspur

Follow @insidefutbol





Wolves striker Raul Jimenez has hailed his side's impressive 3-2 win away at Tottenham Hotspur and insists the target is a top five place.



Jose Mourinho was keen for Spurs to close the gap on the top four by taking all three points against Wolves and Steven Bergwijn put the hosts in front after 13 minutes.













Matt Docherty pulled the visitors level in the 27th minute, but Spurs made sure to go ahead 2-1 up at the break when Serge Aurier scored on the stroke of half time.



Wolves were far from beaten though and Jota combined with Docherty to level the game in the 57th minute. Jimenez then struck in the 73rd minute to secure a 3-2 win over Tottenham and move Wolves on 42 points and into sixth place in the Premier League.





Jimenez has hailed the victory and revealed the top five is Wolves' aim.







"It's an amazing feeling. We knew that we are a very good team that can do these kind of things", he was quoted as saying by the BBC.



"This is our spirit, this is what we want. That's what characterises us.





"Every game we play, we fight to the end, the last minute. We keep winning, getting up in the table and keep going.



"We are proud of this game and we have to keep going to achieve more goals.



"We are looking at top five, if we can keep fighting like this, never give up – we know that it's going to be difficult but we can do it if we play like today."



Wolves next play host to Brighton & Hove Albion before then taking on Olympiacos in the first leg of their last 16 Europa League tie.

