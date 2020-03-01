Garry Monk Isolated At Sheffield Wednesday, Communication With Some Poor, Sources Claim

Follow @insidefutbol





Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk cuts an isolated figure at the club's training ground at times, sources have told The Athletic.



Monk is under big pressure at Hillsborough following a poor run of form which has seen Sheffield Wednesday slip well adrift of the playoff places in the Championship.













Sheffield Wednesday went down to a 3-1 defeat at home against Derby County on Saturday to further add to the gloom around Hillsborough.



Some Wednesday fans have been left far from convinced that Monk is the right man to lead the Owls forward and the manager is finding life at the club tough.





Sources have claimed that Monk at times cuts an isolated figure on the club's training ground, with the manager operating without a host of his regular backroom staff.







It is also suggested that Monk's communication with some Sheffield Wednesday players is poor.



And some players feel they have not been given a fair crack of the whip by Monk.





Sheffield Wednesday are still just eight points off the top six with another ten league games to play this season, but they have the second worst record in the division taken over the last 12 games, having conceded a substantial 21 goals and scored just ten.

