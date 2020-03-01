XRegister
X
26 October 2019

01/03/2020 - 13:01 GMT

Harry Winks Captain – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Wolves Confirmed

 




Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 14:00 (UK time)

Tottenham Hotspur have announced their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Nuno's Wolves side to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this afternoon. 

Jose Mourinho's side sit sixth in the Premier League standings and five points behind fourth placed Chelsea, who dropped points at Bournemouth on Saturday.
 

 



Mourinho continues to wrestle with an injury crisis biting at his attacking options, with Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son both unavailable. Juan Foyth, Ryan Sessegnon and Moussa Sissoko are also out.

Tottenham beat Wolves 2-1 at Molineux in December, but were beaten by Nuno's side in the fixture at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium between the two clubs last season, losing 3-1.
 


Mourinho picks Paulo Gazzaniga in goal, while in defence he selects Davinson Sanchez and Japhet Tanganga as the centre-back pairing, and Serge Aurier and Ben Davies as full-backs. Eric Dier and skipper Harry Winks will look to control midfield, while Giovani Lo Celso, Dele Alli and Steven Bergwijn support Lucas Moura.



The Portuguese tactician has options to change things from the bench if needed, including Troy Parrott and Gedson Fernandes.
 


Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Gazzaniga, Aurier, Sanchez, Tanganga, Davies, Dier, Winks (c), Lo Celso, Alli, Bergwijn, Lucas

Substitutes: Vorm, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Skipp, Gedson, Ndombele, Parrott
 