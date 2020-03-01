He’ll Have Real Opportunity When It’s Right – Jose Mourinho On Selection Decision

Follow @insidefutbol





Troy Parrott is not ready, Jose Mourinho has insisted, after the striker was brought off the bench only in injury time against Wolves, and has vowed to give him a "real opportunity" at some point.



Losing 3-2 from the 73rd minute at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Mourinho only turned to Parrott in injury time and watched his side fall to a damaging defeat.













With Mourinho without Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son, there have been calls for him to start Parrott, but the Portuguese tactician is clear in his view that the youngster is not ready.



Mourinho promised that Parrott will have a "real opportunity", but only when he decides it is the right time, while also explaining the striker was only on the bench because Erik Lamela was not fit to be a substitute.





"He’s not ready. He’s not ready. He’s a good kid we want to help, not only on the pitch but off it", Mourinho told his post match press conference.







"He’s a kid who’s going to have real opportunity but when we decide it’s right.



"He was on the bench because Lamela said he was not ready to go on it.





"He was on the bench so for the past five minutes we brought him on to give some more space for Dele [Alli]", the Tottenham boss added.



Tottenham switch their focus away from the Premier League on Wednesday night when they play host to Norwich City in the fifth round of the FA Cup.



Their next league game comes away at Burnley on Saturday.

