Huddersfield Are Where They Are For Reason – Former Leeds Star Not Worried

Noel Whelan is not concerned by Leeds United's next opponents Huddersfield Town and insists that the respective teams are where they are in the Championship table for a reason.



Leeds thrashed Hull City 4-0 at the KCOM Stadium on Saturday to continue their winning run and boast a five-point lead over third placed Fulham, as they sit inside the automatic promotion slots in the Championship.













Huddersfield also won 4-0 at the weekend, beating Charlton Athletic, but still sit in the lower reaches of the Championship, in 17th and five points above the drop zone.



The Terriers will be hopeful of scoring a derby victory at Elland Road, but Whelan is not concerned and feels they are where they are for a reason, just as Leeds are on course for promotion for a reason.





"They are where they are for a reason. We are where we are for a reason", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds following the game at the KCOM Stadium.







"We're a good side, we've beaten them once already this season.



"You've got to think about keeping this winning run going.





"A derby game can turn into a scrappy affair, we know that, but if we stick to method, play the way that we know we can play, we've got strong mental people out there now.



"I don't think they will be sucked into a long ball and a bit of a battle. I think they will control the game and I've got no doubt, I trust the players, to go out there and keep this winning run going."



Leeds won their earlier fixture against Huddersfield 2-0 and will start as favourites to claim another three points at the weekend.

