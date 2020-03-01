Michael Keane Plays – Everton Team vs Manchester United Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Everton vs Manchester United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 (UK time)



Everton have officially named their starting eleven and substitutes to go up against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United outfit at Goodison Park this afternoon.



Carlo Ancelotti's Toffees outfit are now targeting finishing in a European place in the Premier League this season and the Italian tactician will know picking up three points on home turf today would be a big, big boost.













Picking up maximum points would move Everton to just two points behind Manchester United and given Chelsea's stuttering form could even drive hope of a top four finish.



Ancelotti must do without Morgan Schneiderlin, who has a knee issue.





Jordan Pickford slots in between the sticks for Everton, while at the back Ancelotti opts to pick Michael Keane and Mason Holgate in central defence, and Seamus Coleman and Leighton Baines at full-back. Andre Gomes and Tom Davies start, while Gylfi Sigurdsson and Theo Walcott support Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.







If Ancelotti needs to try to change the flow of the game at Goodison Park then he has options on the bench to turn to, including Bernard and Yerry Mina.





Everton Team vs Manchester United



Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Holgate, Baines, Davies, Gomes, Walcott, Sigurdsson, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin



Substitutes: Stekelenburg, Delph, Mina, Iwobi, Sidibe, Bernard, Kean

