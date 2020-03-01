Obligation In Star’s Leeds United Loan Deal Not Set In Stone

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United may not complete the permanent capture of Jean-Kevin Augustin in the summer, despite having an obligation to buy in their loan agreement with RB Leipzig.



The Whites swooped to snap up the striker in the January transfer window from RB Leipzig and the deal contains an obligation for the club to sign him in the event of promotion.













However, Augustin has appeared short of match fitness and Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa has only used him from the bench, while he is now injured.



A number of Leeds fans have questioned whether the club should buy Augustin, but it had been thought the obligation to buy means if the Whites go up then it is a done deal.





However, according to The Athletic, the deal will in large part depend on whether Augustin is willing to join Leeds permanently.







The striker has struggled for game time at Elland Road and, now injured, may end up barely featuring for Leeds before the end of the season.



Augustin could yet decide to weigh up his options in the summer and he had interest from several clubs in January before he chose to join Leeds.





The Frenchman has played just 48 minutes of Championship football for Leeds since signing on loan last month.

