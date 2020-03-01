Odion Ighalo On Bench – Manchester United Team vs Everton Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Everton vs Manchester United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 (UK time)



Manchester United have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes for this afternoon's Premier League contest at Goodison Park against Everton.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saw his side ease into the last 16 of the Europa League by thrashing Club Brugge 5-0 on Thursday night.













The Norwegian will want his men to make sure they take full advantage of Chelsea dropping two points at Bournemouth on Saturday and all three points for Manchester United would put them only one point behind the fourth placed Blues in the Premier League standings.



Solskjaer remains without influential midfielder Paul Pogba.





David de Gea, who was rested on Thursday, slots back in between the sticks, while Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire are the centre-back pairing. In midfield, Solskjaer picks Fred and Nemanja Matic, while Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes and Mason Greenwood support Anthony Martial.







Solskjaer has options on the bench if needed this afternoon, including Odion Ighalo and Jesse Lingard.





Manchester United Team vs Everton



De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw, Matic, Fred, McTominay, Fernandes, Greenwood, Martial



Substitutes: Romero, Bailly, Williams, Mata, Lingard, Pereira, Ighalo

