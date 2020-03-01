Patryk Klimala On Bench – Celtic Team vs St Johnstone Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: St Johnstone vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Cup

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Celtic have revealed their team and substitutes to go up against Tommy Wright's St Johnstone side in the Scottish Cup this afternoon.



Wright is looking for his St Johnstone team to build on their draw against Rangers in the Scottish Premiership last weekend to spring a shock by dumping Celtic out of the cup.













Celtic meanwhile exited the Europa League on Thursday night against FC Copenhagen and Bhoys boss Neil Lennon will be keen for his men to react in style against St Johnstone as they continue their push for another domestic treble.



Lennon picks Fraser Forster in goal, while he plumps for a back three of Nir Bitton, Christopher Jullien and Kristoffer Ajer.





Scott Brown will look to control midfield, while James Forrest and Greg Taylor provide width. Ryan Christie and Callum McGregor also play, with Leigh Griffiths and Odsonne Edouard up top.







The Northern Irish tactician has options on the bench if needed at McDiarmid Park, including January signing Patryk Klimala and Tom Rogic.





Celtic Team vs St Johnstone



Forster, Bitton, Jullien, Ajer, Brown, Forrest, Christie, McGregor, Taylor, Griffiths, Edouard



Substitutes: Bain, Elhamed, Frimpong, Hayes, Rogic, Klimala, Bayo

