Photo: Only One Love, Leeds United – Whites Legend Convinced On Promotion

Leeds United legend Luciano Becchio has declared his love for the Whites and is convinced they are going up to the Premier League this season.



Marcelo Bielsa's side crushed Hull City 4-0 away from home on Saturday and sit second in the Championship, five points ahead of third placed Fulham.













Fulham also have a crunch run of games coming up which could see them lose further ground on Leeds, with visits to Elland Road and Bristol City, along with a home clash against Brentford, in their next three matches.



Becchio, a cult figure at Leeds, is now convinced that the Whites are set to win promotion to the Premier League.





He took to social media to post a photograph of himself kissing the Leeds United badge and wrote: "Only one love Leeds United.







"This is the year."



Leeds have not played Premier League football since 2004 and are banking on Bielsa leading them back to the promised land this term.





The Whites are due to host Huddersfield Town in a Yorkshire derby this coming weekend, before then making the trip to Wales to lock horns with Cardiff City.



They play Fulham at Elland Road on Wednesday 18th March.





