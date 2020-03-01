Recruitment Team Huge – Rangers Coach On Dominant Midfield Trio

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers first team coach Michael Beale believes the way the Gers midfield three dominated at Braga shows the good work done by the recruitment team.



Steven Gerrard's side went into the second leg of their Europa League last 32 tie in Portugal as underdogs, but produced a superb performance to win 1-0 and progress 4-2 on aggregate.













Beale was especially thrilled with how Rangers' midfield three of Scott Arfield, Ryan Jack and Steven Davis matched up against their Braga counterparts, who he knows were being scouted by some of the biggest clubs in Europe.



The first team coach stressed that Rangers were able to land all three players without paying a fee and lauded the recruitment team for bringing the trio into Ibrox.





"I have to mention those three [we had in midfield at Braga] because they cost the club nothing. Scott, Ryan and Steven Davis cost the club nothing in transfer fees", Beale told Rangers TV.







"[At Braga] there was probably 16 or 18 of the biggest clubs in Europe watching their midfield two, and our midfield dominated the game.



"So the recruitment has been huge to what we're trying to do. We're not going to get it right all the time because of the finances that we're running with", he added.





Rangers will take on German Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen in the last 16 of the Europa League, with the Gers bidding to continue their impressive progress on the continental stage.

