XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



01/03/2020 - 14:49 GMT

Recruitment Team Huge – Rangers Coach On Dominant Midfield Trio

 




Rangers first team coach Michael Beale believes the way the Gers midfield three dominated at Braga shows the good work done by the recruitment team. 

Steven Gerrard's side went into the second leg of their Europa League last 32 tie in Portugal as underdogs, but produced a superb performance to win 1-0 and progress 4-2 on aggregate.  


 



Beale was especially thrilled with how Rangers' midfield three of Scott Arfield, Ryan Jack and Steven Davis matched up against their Braga counterparts, who he knows were being scouted by some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

The first team coach stressed that Rangers were able to land all three players without paying a fee and lauded the recruitment team for bringing the trio into Ibrox.
 


"I have to mention those three [we had in midfield at Braga] because they cost the club nothing. Scott, Ryan and Steven Davis cost the club nothing in transfer fees", Beale told Rangers TV.



"[At Braga] there was probably 16 or 18 of the biggest clubs in Europe watching their midfield two, and our midfield dominated the game.

"So the recruitment has been huge to what we're trying to do. We're not going to get it right all the time because of the finances that we're running with", he added.
 


Rangers will take on German Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen in the last 16 of the Europa League, with the Gers bidding to continue their impressive progress on the continental stage.
 