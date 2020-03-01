Thank Goodness – Liverpool Legend Sees Positive In Unbeaten Run Ending

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson believes there is a positive to the Reds' unbeaten league record ending as now they can play with more freedom and only focus on winning the title.



Jurgen Klopp's side slipped to a shock 3-0 loss at struggling Watford on Saturday evening, in the process seeing their 44-game unbeaten run end and losing any chance to go through the league campaign unbeaten.











Liverpool still remain 22 points clear at the top of the table and on course to clinch the Premier League crown, while they are still involved in the Champions League and the FA Cup.



For Lawrenson, removing the constant pressure and media focus over remaining unbeaten could well be a good thing and he feels the side can now focus on just doing their job in winning the league title.





"In one way it's almost like because everyone keeps going on about this record thank goodness that's out of the way", Lawrenson said on LFC TV after the game.







"Now we can completely forget about answering the questions on breaking the record and you've got to do this.



"The only thing we've got to do is win the league."





Liverpool's next Premier League encounter comes at home against Eddie Howe's Bournemouth on Saturday, while before then they have a Tuesday night FA Cup fifth round tie at Chelsea to tackle.

