Unfair Result But Maybe This Was Difference – Jose Mourinho Unhappy As Wolves Beat Spurs

Jose Mourinho has dubbed his Tottenham Hotspur side's 3-2 loss at home against Wolves an unfair result, but tipped his hat to the visitors' attacking strength on the counter attack, while conceding a lack of aggression in his own team.



Tottenham led twice in the Premier League fixture and were in front 2-1 at half time thanks to goals from Steven Bergwijn and Serge Aurier.













However, they conceded twice in the second 45 minutes to slip to a damaging 3-2 loss and miss the chance to close the gap on fourth placed Chelsea.



Mourinho admits that both sides went into the game looking to pick up three points, but he feels there is no way Spurs should have come out on the losing end.





"I don’t think it was a fair result. Both teams looking to win. Both teams with different styles", he told his post match press conference, bemoaning the scoreline.







"They are so powerful on the counter attack. We tried different solutions.



"It worked in a way because we scored two goals. I think it’s unfair, the result, totally unfair."





The Portuguese boss feels that his side lacked aggression in the game and admitted it could have proven to be the difference.



"We don’t have that aggression. We are too good, too nice.



"That was maybe the only difference between the teams."



Tottenham now sit in seventh place after the defeat and five points behind fourth placed Chelsea with just a further ten league games remaining.

