XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



01/03/2020 - 16:40 GMT

Unfair Result But Maybe This Was Difference – Jose Mourinho Unhappy As Wolves Beat Spurs

 




Jose Mourinho has dubbed his Tottenham Hotspur side's 3-2 loss at home against Wolves an unfair result, but tipped his hat to the visitors' attacking strength on the counter attack, while conceding a lack of aggression in his own team. 

Tottenham led twice in the Premier League fixture and were in front 2-1 at half time thanks to goals from Steven Bergwijn and Serge Aurier.  


 



However, they conceded twice in the second 45 minutes to slip to a damaging 3-2 loss and miss the chance to close the gap on fourth placed Chelsea.

Mourinho admits that both sides went into the game looking to pick up three points, but he feels there is no way Spurs should have come out on the losing end.
 


"I don’t think it was a fair result. Both teams looking to win. Both teams with different styles", he told his post match press conference, bemoaning the scoreline.



"They are so powerful on the counter attack. We tried different solutions.

"It worked in a way because we scored two goals. I think it’s unfair, the result, totally unfair."
 


The Portuguese boss feels that his side lacked aggression in the game and admitted it could have proven to be the difference.

"We don’t have that aggression. We are too good, too nice.

"That was maybe the only difference between the teams."

Tottenham now sit in seventh place after the defeat and five points behind fourth placed Chelsea with just a further ten league games remaining.
 

 