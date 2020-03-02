Hope I Can Get A Goal – West Brom Star Looking To Make Impact Against Newcastle

Follow @insidefutbol





West Brom star Kyle Edwards is hopeful of scoring a goal for the Baggies against Newcastle United in the FA Cup as he looks to prove his worth to Slaven Bilic.



The Hawthorns will be the venue for the fifth round FA Cup tie between Championship promotion contenders West Brom and Premier League side Newcastle on Tuesday.













Having missed out on the Baggies' matchday squads in their last six league games, Edwards is looking for an opportunity to impress against the Magpies.



The 22-year-old played the entirety of West Brom's previous FA Cup ties against Charlton Athletic and West Ham and is hopeful of getting another opportunity against Steve Bruce's side.





If he gets his chance, Edwards has set his eyes on getting a goal and showing West Brom boss Bilic what he can bring to the team, which he feels is very competitive.







“I’ve been pleased with my own displays in the FA Cup. I’ve been happy to get minutes and show the gaffer what I am about", Edwards told WBA TV.



“Hopefully this time around I can get a goal if I get the opportunity.





“The team here is a great team. One minute you might be in, the next minute you can be out if you don’t perform as well as you can.



“Everyone is pushing to play. Hopefully I can put in a good performance against Premier League opposition and show the gaffer what I can do if I’m handed the opportunity to play.”



Edwards has scored two goals and provided two assists from his 26 senior team appearances for West Brom so far this season.

