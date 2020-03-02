I Know We Can Beat Sunderland – Gillingham Boss Banking On Performance

Follow @insidefutbol





Gillingham manager Steve Evans is confident that if his side perform at their best against Sunderland then they can come out on top, while he also stressed this weekend's meeting is vital for the Black Cats.



A 2-1 defeat to 19th-placed AFC Wimbledon on Saturday saw Gillingham's 15-game unbeaten run in League One come to an end.













Having suffered their first league defeat since November, also at the hands of AFC Wimbledon, the Gills now face the challenge of bouncing back when they visit promotion contenders Sunderland this weekend.



Looking ahead to the game, Gills boss Evans is prepared to take whatever result comes his way if he knows his side have left everything on the pitch.





However, the Scotsman pointed out how the match is also a big one for the Black Cats, who lost to Coventry City at the weekend, and is positive that Gillingham can get the win.







"It’s about performance, to be frank. Can we perform at our best, and if we do, I will take whatever result we get", Evans told Gillingham's official site.



"Do not forget it’s also a big game for Sunderland but for me I know at our best we can win."





The 57-year-old scouted Sunderland on Sunday, with Phil Parkinson's men slipping to a damaging 1-0 defeat away at promotion rivals Coventry City.



Gillingham would close the gap on Sunderland to five points if they can head home from the Stadium of Light with a win under their belt.

