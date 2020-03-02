I Went Wow – Rangers Star On Reaction When Watching Goal Back

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers star Joe Aribo has revealed a "wow" moment when he looked back and realised just how many Braga players he dribbled past to score at Ibrox in the Europa League.



The Light Blues were trailing 2-0 when the 23-year-old replaced midfielder Glen Kamara in the 54th minute of the game at Ibrox a fortnight ago.













While Ianis Hagi pulled one back and got Ibrox rocking, Aribo really caught the eye with a mazy run which finished in a superb goal to level the game.



The goal by itself was a big one for Rangers, but the fashion in which Aribo did it, dancing his way past a number of Braga defenders before slotting it home, made it even more special.





Reflecting on the goal, the Gers star has revealed that he did not realise how many players he dribbled past to score that goal until he watched it back – and he was wowed.







"No, [I didn't realise how many players I went past. I had to watch it back to see and I went 'wow! I didn't really…', Aribo told Rangers TV.



"Yes, [I was surprised] a little bit."





Aribo started the game on bench, which he admits was frustrating, and believes it helped him perform well when brought on.



"Yes, 100 per cent [the fact that I started from the bench helped] because everyone wants to start in games", Aribo said.



"So, if you are not starting, of course, you are not going to be happy about it, and you just have to be ready when you get the chance and that's what I was able to do."



Aribo scored the goal from left-back, having moved to the position after an injury to Borna Barisic, just two minutes.

