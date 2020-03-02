XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



02/03/2020 - 13:23 GMT

I’m An Arsenal Fan – Portsmouth Star Relishing Special Cup Tie

 




Portsmouth star Ryan Williams has revealed that he is an Arsenal fan and is eagerly looking forward to Pompey's FA Cup tie against the Gunners tonight.

The 26-year-old helped Portsmouth to a 3-0 win over Rochdale on Friday, opening the scoring in the first-half, as Kenny Jackett's side reaffirmed their promotion ambitions in League One.


 



Third in League One, promotion to the Championship remains Portsmouth's priority, but they will park those thoughts tonight when Arsenal come to town in the FA Cup.

Looking ahead to the game, Pompey star Williams has revealed that the players are excited and preparing to host the Gunners in the fifth round of the competition.
 


The goalscorer on Friday went on to express his own love for Arsenal and believes the tie will be a special one for him, personally.



Everyone’s focused on recovery because of the amount of matches we’ve got in such a short period of time", Williams told Portsmouth's official site.

But of course we’re excited and getting ready for what’s a really big game.
 


"I’m an Arsenal fan, so it’ll be a special one for me.

Arsenal were not in league action at the weekend and come into the FA Cup tie on the back of a Europa League defeat to Olympiacos last week.
 