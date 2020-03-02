I’m An Arsenal Fan – Portsmouth Star Relishing Special Cup Tie

Follow @insidefutbol





Portsmouth star Ryan Williams has revealed that he is an Arsenal fan and is eagerly looking forward to Pompey's FA Cup tie against the Gunners tonight.



The 26-year-old helped Portsmouth to a 3-0 win over Rochdale on Friday, opening the scoring in the first-half, as Kenny Jackett's side reaffirmed their promotion ambitions in League One.













Third in League One, promotion to the Championship remains Portsmouth's priority, but they will park those thoughts tonight when Arsenal come to town in the FA Cup.



Looking ahead to the game, Pompey star Williams has revealed that the players are excited and preparing to host the Gunners in the fifth round of the competition.





The goalscorer on Friday went on to express his own love for Arsenal and believes the tie will be a special one for him, personally.







“Everyone’s focused on recovery because of the amount of matches we’ve got in such a short period of time", Williams told Portsmouth's official site.



“But of course we’re excited and getting ready for what’s a really big game.





"I’m an Arsenal fan, so it’ll be a special one for me.”



Arsenal were not in league action at the weekend and come into the FA Cup tie on the back of a Europa League defeat to Olympiacos last week.

