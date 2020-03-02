Must Be Wary of This About Leeds United – Huddersfield Town Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Huddersfield Town midfielder Trevoh Chalobah has revealed he is wary of Leeds United's ability to hit teams on the counter attack and has urged the Terriers to make sure they get their defensive organisation right.



A dominant 4-0 victory over Charlton Athletic at home took Danny Cowley's Huddersfield side five points above the relegation zone at the weekend.













However, with 10 more games to go in the league, there is still a job to do for the Terriers, who are now set to visit Leeds in their upcoming league game on Saturday.



Having helped Huddersfield to a 4-0 win over Charlton, Chalobah has stressed the need for them to go to Elland Road with the same mentality they had against the Addicks.





The Chelsea loanee also talked up the need for the Terriers to be well set up defensively on Saturday, with the 20-year-old wary of Leeds' counter-attack threat.







“We need to make sure we’re defensive, that we’re set up right", Chalobah told HTTV.



"We know the quality and threat that Leeds have on the counter-attack.





"So we need to go there with the same mindset as today but then also be defensively aware of them on the counter-attack.”



Chalobah did not feature for Huddersfield when Leeds visited them in December due to suspension, but will be hopeful of helping the side to victory against the Whites this weekend.

