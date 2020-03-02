National Focus On Us – Portsmouth Boss Enthusiastic About Arsenal Tie

Follow @insidefutbol





Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett is excited for Pompey's FA Cup tie against Arsenal and expects the national focus to be on his team.



League One club Portsmouth are set to host Premier League giants Arsenal in the fifth round of the FA Cup this evening.













Pompey are the only League One side to make it to the fifth round of the FA Cup and one of six non-Premier League sides with the chance to progress to the quarter-finals.



Ahead of the tie, Portsmouth manager Jackett has expressed his excitement at the prospect of hosting and facing who he believes are one of the biggest clubs in England.





The 58-year-old, who admits Championship promotion is his main target, is looking forward to the one-off game against the Gunners and expects the national focus to be on the game.







“We’re playing against one of the genuinely big clubs in this country – one with a lot of history and tradition", Jackett was quoted as saying by the club's official site.



“It’s a great game for us and we’re all looking forward to it because they don’t come around too often.





“So of course you have to be enthusiastic and I certainly am, while I know the supporters will feel exactly the same.



“It’s going to be a different type of test for us and we have to address it as such with the way we approach the tie.



“The players are no different to me and their biggest aim will be to get into the Championship. That’s our focus.



“But we know everyone will want to be involved in a one-off game like this in front of the television cameras.



“There will be a national focus on us for this fixture and that’s great – hopefully we can have many more like that.”



Portsmouth go into the Arsenal tie on the back of consecutive league wins, against MK Dons and Rochdale, respectively.

