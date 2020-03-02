Our Ground Is A Fortress – Portsmouth Star Issues Warning To Arsenal

Follow @insidefutbol





Portsmouth star Tom Naylor has warned Pompey's FA Cup opponents Arsenal of the difficulty in handling the atmosphere at Fratton Park.



Kenny Jackett's men are due to play host to Arsenal this evening in the FA Cup as they look to spring a shock and knock the Premier League giants out.













Pompey, who are the only League One side remaining in the competition, recorded a comprehensive 3-0 win over Rochdale in League One on Friday night.



Ahead of the tie, Portsmouth midfielder Naylor has admitted that they will find it difficult against the Gunners and talked up the need for the players to give their all on the night.





The 28-year-old went on to insists that Fratton Park is a fortress for Portsmouth and has warned Arsenal of the difficulties of adapting to the atmosphere there.







"It’s going to be tough – there’s no doubt about that – and we just have to make sure we give it our all on the night", Naylor was quoted as saying by the club's official site.



“Our ground is a fortress and the atmosphere is crazy. I’m sure it’s something that our opponents will have to adapt to.





“Who knows what can happen – our form at Fratton Park is brilliant – but we just have to enjoy the occasion."



Portsmouth have not lost a single match at home in League One this term and their only defeat at Fratton Park across all competitions have come at the hands of Southampton in the EFL Cup.

