26 October 2019

02/03/2020 - 21:22 GMT

Phil Parkinson Looking For Bravery and Quality From Sunderland

 




Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson believes that his team need to show more bravery and quality on the ball when they take on Gillingham, following their disappointment against Coventry City.

The League One giants succumbed to their eighth defeat of the season and a first in six games as they were beaten 1-0 by league leaders Coventry away from home on Sunday.  


 



The Sunderland manager though remains resolute about his team's chances of fighting back and doing that at once when his side take on Gillingham in their next match at the Stadium of Light.

“We will regroup and make sure we are ready for these last 10 games”, Parkinson told his club's official site.
 


“We have a very honest group of players and now it is about getting back to work this week and looking at things we can do better.



“We will regroup and make sure we are ready for these last 10 games."

Parkinson insists that his Sunderland players will need to leave everything out on the pitch, but also need to make sure they up their quality and bravery on the ball.
 


“We have Gillingham up next and we must give it absolutely everything – not just in effort level but in terms of showing more bravery and quality on the ball as well.”

Sunderland remain in the playoff places in League One and will look to get back to winning ways against Steve Evans' Gillingham, a side they have yet to beat this season and were knocked out of the FA Cup by.
 