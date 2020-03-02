Photo: Leeds United Star Laughs At Early Photo of Team-mate, Sends Birthday Wishes

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United attacker Tyler Roberts has sent birthday wishes to team-mate Illan Meslier, while laughing at a picture of the goalkeeper as a youngster.



Meslier made his Championship debut for Leeds on Saturday and recorded a clean sheet as the Whites eased to a 4-0 win away at Hull City.













The goalkeeper is set for a run in the team after first choice shot-stopper Kiko Casilla was slapped with an eight-match ban for racially abusing Charlton Athletic's Jonathan Leko.



Meslier turns 20 years old today, leaving his teen years behind, and Roberts has taken to social media to wish his team-mate happy birthday.





Roberts posted a photograph of Meslier as a boy and included a star and laughing emoji.







Meslier is set to start Leeds' next game, which is a Yorkshire derby against Huddersfield Town at Elland Road this coming weekend.



The French shot-stopper is currently on a season-long loan at Leeds from Lorient.





However, Leeds have an option to make the move a permanent one in the summer if they are impressed with how Meslier performs while at the club.

