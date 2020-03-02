Real Betis Link Around Marcelo Bielsa Played Down

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa is expected to stay with the Whites if they earn promotion to the Premier League this term, despite being linked with Real Betis, according to The Athletic.



Last week it was suggested that Spanish La Liga side Real Betis are targetting Leeds' Argentine boss Bielsa to take over as their coach.













The 64-year-old, who arrived at Elland Road in 2018 on a two-year deal, had been tipped to potentially leave last summer after the club missed out on promotion, but he agreed to stay.



And he will extend his stay if Leeds go up this season, with the Argentine set to lead the club in the Premier League.





Sources close to the Leeds boss are unconcerned by suggestions that Real Betis are targeting Bielsa.







While it was suggested that the Argentinean's time with Leeds would come to an end if he fails to earn promotion, he is expected to continue at the club if the Premier League is where they will ply their trade next term.



If the former Marseille boss is to stay at Elland Road, the terms of his contract will need renegotiating, and he is expected to have a list of demands.





Only if Leeds fail to go up would a club like Real Betis be given hope of tempting him to Spain.

