Steven Gerrard Told Me This About Pain and Anger – Rangers Star On Hitting Heights

Rangers star Joe Aribo has revealed that Gers boss Steven Gerrard wants him to play with pain and anger, as he feels it is when he is at his best, and has delighted in the goal he scored recently in the Europa League against Braga.



The Englishman had come on just 20 minutes previously when he scored the equaliser against Braga for Rangers, who were trailing 2-0 when he was brought on.













Aribo, playing at left-back following an injury to Borna Barisic, danced his way past several Braga defenders to find the back of the net in a game which once looked to be beyond the Gers' grasp.



Looking back at the goal, the 23-year-old has termed it the biggest goal in his career and the feeling he had following it the best feeling he has ever had.





Aribo, who started the game on the bench, also revealed the message he has been given by Gerrard, who wants him to use his pain and anger.







"[The feeling after scoring against Braga was] up there with the best", Aribo told Rangers TV.



"I'd say, really high, probably the biggest goal I have scored.





"One thing I say is, speaking to the gaffer, he says to me I play at my best when I have pain and anger inside, so I try and use all of that help me in games because I always want to be at my best and I have to be at my best."



While he admits he can be nice in a game, Aribo believes his anger pushes him towards his goal.



"100 per cent [I can be too nice in a game]. Yes, I'd say that, bit passive, but with that anger, I am not going to take any prisoners and I have to do that in every game", Aribo said.



The former Charlton Athletic man went on to score another goal from left-back just three days later against St. Johnstone in the league.

