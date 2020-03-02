Tyler Roberts’ Goal Was Barcelona, Real Madrid Quality – Former Leeds United Attacker

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Noel Whelan believes Tyler Roberts' first goal for the Whites against Hull City was reminiscent of goals scored by Real Madrid and Barcelona.



Marcelo Bielsa's men extended their winning streak in the Championship to four games in a row with a stunning 4-0 win against Hull City at the weekend.













Luke Ayling opened the scoring just five minutes into the game and then Pablo Hernandez doubled the lead two minutes into the second half before a late brace from Roberts helped the Whites cruise to victory over the Tigers.



One goal that stood out among the four scored by Leeds on Saturday was Roberts' first goal, scored in the 81st minute of the game, less than 15 minutes after his introduction.





Former Leeds star Whelan believes the goal, which was scored after the team worked their way up the pitch all the way from the back, was of Real Madrid and Barcelona quality and wants it to be celebrated in the way he knows it would be if one of the Spanish pair had scored it.







"The goal would have settled him [Roberts] down, well taken as well, and what a move by the whole team, a team effort", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds after the game.



"It is one that should be watched over and over again because I guarantee if it was Man City or any other team in the Premier League that would be played over and over and over.





"That goal was right up there with what we've seen from Real Madrid and Barcelona, the passing, the movement, the vision, the composure, and then the finish was clinical. It was clinical."



Having made his first appearance in five games for Leeds, Roberts was left delighted to mark the occasion with a brace.

