XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



02/03/2020 - 11:08 GMT

We Know Importance of Leeds Game For Fans – Huddersfield Boss Focused On Weekend

 




Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley is delighted with the Terriers' victory over Charlton Athletic, but is now focused on preparing for his side's visit to Leeds United.

Championship relegation battlers Huddersfield and Charlton locked horns at the John Smith's Stadium at the weekend and it was Cowley's men that came out on top with a 4-0 win.  


 



While the victory took them five points clear of the relegation zone, the Terriers now face an away trip to promotion contenders Leeds on Saturday.

With the trip to Elland Road on the horizon, Cowley has insisted that he is aware of the significance the fixture holds for the people of Huddersfield.
 


Refusing to get carried away with the win over Charlton, the 41-year-old has turned his attention to preparing for Huddersfield's upcoming trip to Elland Road.



All it is, is three points", Cowley told HTTV.

"We now have a big game for the football club and particularly our supporters next week at Leeds.
 


We know exactly how important that is to the people of Huddersfield. We’ll enjoy tonight, but then we’ll be back tomorrow, focused and preparing for Leeds.

Leeds visited Huddersfield in December and beat them 2-0, with Ezgjan Alioski and Pablo Hernandez scoring the goals.
 