We Know Importance of Leeds Game For Fans – Huddersfield Boss Focused On Weekend

Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley is delighted with the Terriers' victory over Charlton Athletic, but is now focused on preparing for his side's visit to Leeds United.



Championship relegation battlers Huddersfield and Charlton locked horns at the John Smith's Stadium at the weekend and it was Cowley's men that came out on top with a 4-0 win.













While the victory took them five points clear of the relegation zone, the Terriers now face an away trip to promotion contenders Leeds on Saturday.



With the trip to Elland Road on the horizon, Cowley has insisted that he is aware of the significance the fixture holds for the people of Huddersfield.





Refusing to get carried away with the win over Charlton, the 41-year-old has turned his attention to preparing for Huddersfield's upcoming trip to Elland Road.







“All it is, is three points", Cowley told HTTV.



"We now have a big game for the football club and particularly our supporters next week at Leeds.





“We know exactly how important that is to the people of Huddersfield. We’ll enjoy tonight, but then we’ll be back tomorrow, focused and preparing for Leeds.”



Leeds visited Huddersfield in December and beat them 2-0, with Ezgjan Alioski and Pablo Hernandez scoring the goals.

