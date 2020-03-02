We’ll Have No Fear At Sunderland, Looking To Win – Gillingham Assistant

Follow @insidefutbol





Gillingham assistant boss Paul Raynor admits the Gills' upcoming game at Sunderland is tough, but insists they will not go to the Stadium of Light with fear.



The Kent-based club's 15-game unbeaten run in the League One came to an end at the weekend as AFC Wimbledon handed them a surprise 2-1 defeat.













Sitting 11th in the league table, Gillingham are seven points behind the playoff spots in League One, and only eight adrift of Phil Parkinson's Sunderland.



With just ten more games to go in the league, Gills assistant manager Raynor has admitted that finishing in the top six is going to be a tough task.





However, the 53-year-old, who insists the side will keep going, has turned his attention to their upcoming away trip to Sunderland, confident that Gillingham will go there without fear and full of the desire to win.







“We are still in touch. It’s going to be a big ask but we’ll keep going", Raynor was quoted as saying by Gillingham's official site.



"There will never be a lack of effort, the lads give us absolutely everything and that has never been questioned.





“It’s a tough fixture away at Sunderland but we don’t go there with fear. We’re looking to try and win so that we can get back in touch.”



Sunderland visited Gillingham in the league in December and were handed a narrow 1-0 defeat, with Connor Ogilvie scoring a late winner.

