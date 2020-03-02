We’re More Than Capable – Everton Defender On European Spot Chase

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton defender Mason Holgate is confident that the Toffees have what it takes to put a run of positive results together as they chase European qualification.



Carlo Ancelotti's side were held to a 1-1 draw by Manchester United at the weekend, dropping two points, and now sit in eleventh place in the Premier League









Everton face a tough battle to finish in a European spot and have a host of competitors, but Holgate is sure the Toffees have what it takes.



Holgate continues to be positive about his team's chance of making it to a European place as he believes they can go on a good run of results between now and the end of the season.





“It’s achievable and we’ve got to be pushing for that”, Holgate was quoted as saying by his club's official site.



“We’re more than capable of putting a run of results together, and that’s what we need to do.



“We’ve just got to keep going.”

