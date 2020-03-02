XRegister
26 October 2019

02/03/2020 - 22:59 GMT

We’ve Got Extra Motivation Against Newcastle United – West Brom Star

 




West Brom star Kyle Edwards insists the Baggies' desire to play Premier League football provides them with extra motivation to beat top flight side Newcastle United in the FA Cup.

Championship table-toppers West Brom are set to host Premier League side Newcastle at Hawthorns in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Tuesday.  


 



The Baggies beat league rivals Charlton Athletic and another top flight side West Ham to reach the fifth round and are now looking to defeat the Magpies and earn a spot in the quarter-finals.

Looking ahead to the game, Edwards has expressed his excitement at the prospect of beating another Premier League club, which he is confident West Brom can do.
 


The 22-year-old also pointed out how the Midlands-based club's desire to return to the top flight will provide them with extra motivation to defeat Steve Bruce's team on Tuesday.



I’m very excited. We’ve had two good results in the previous rounds and we’ve got another chance to play against a Premier League side and show what we can do", Edwards told WBA TV.

I think there is extra motivation to win the game. As everyone knows, the Premier League is where we want to be next season so playing against Newcastle will show us where we are at.
 


Everyone is excited to play in the Emirates FA Cup. We’ve seen plenty of teams in lower divisions beating Premier League teams.

I think everyone is going into it in a confident fashion. We were all happy with the performance against West Ham. We played very well.

Going into this one, everyone is feeling confident that we can beat them too.

While West Brom will be positive ahead of the tie, they go into the game on the back of a home defeat to relegation-battling Wigan Athletic at the weekend.
 