Board Will Stick With Steven Gerrard – Rangers Legend

Rangers legend Barry Ferguson believes Steven Gerrard is still the right man for the Gers job and does not expect the board to pull the plug on him despite the club being on course to end the season without silverware.



A defeat to bottom-placed Scottish Premiership side Hearts at Tynecastle saw the Light Blues bow out of the Scottish Cup on Saturday.













Having suffered defeat at the hands of Celtic in the Scottish League Cup and now bowed out of the Scottish Cup, Rangers' chances of winning a domestic trophy this term look bleak, with the Hoops 12 points ahead of them in the league as well.



Unless a sudden turn of events takes place and Celtic lose their lead, this season could be the second consecutive season the Gers will go without silverware under the management of Gerrard.





However, former Rangers skipper Ferguson, expressing his admiration for the manager, believes the ex-Liverpool star is still the right man for the job and does not expect the Gers board to sack him.







"No, I don't think the board will [pull the plug on Gerrard], I think he is still the right man for the job", Ferguson said on PLZ Soccer's The Football Show.



"I know it is all about winning trophies at Rangers, I totally get that, but I look where he's taken them the last 18 or so months, he's certainly improved them.





"I still think there's a bit of work to go and he will know that himself.



"For me, I like his honesty. He's honest every single interview he does and he puts pressure on himself and he knows he'll need to win trophies but for me, I still think he's the right man for the job."



Rangers' Europa League run that has seen them reach the round of 16, where they will face Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen, is a major positive the Gers could take from this season despite their struggles domestically.

