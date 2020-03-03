XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



03/03/2020 - 20:38 GMT

David Moyes Said It, We Just Need To Perform – West Ham Star On Manager’s Faith

 




David Moyes believes his current West Ham United squad is better than the one he worked with during his first spell at the club and the manager's faith must be repaid, Michail Antonio has insisted.

The Hammers got a breather in their race for survival as they beat Southampton 3-1 at home on Saturday to climb up to 16th in the Premier League standings.  


 





Manager Moyes is not new to handling such a situation at the London Stadium, having done that during the 2017/18 season. And, Antonio admits Moyes has communicated to the players that he feels the current squad is better than the one he had first time around. As such, the winger feels the Hammers need to repay the boss' faith.
 


“We’ve got to go out there, have a go, score goals, create goals, and defend and work as a team”, Antonio told his club's official site.



“Right now we need to have eleven men out there chasing, working hard and just showing what we can do.

“We need to play well and when we get on the ball, keep the ball and believe. When we keep the individual mistakes out, we perform well and we create.
 


“When he [Moyes] came in, he said he believed we had a better a squad than when he came in the first time, so we’ve got the squad to do it, we just need to perform."

While West Ham are now outside the drop zone, they are only kept out of the bottom three on goal difference and Moyes must tackle Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium this coming weekend.
 