Denver Hume Fluctuates – Former Sunderland Star On Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Sunderland striker Marco Gabbiadini believes fluctuations in form is the main problem with Black Cats youngster Denver Hume.



Phil Parkinson's side slumped to a 1-0 defeat against Coventry City at the weekend and dropped to fifth place in the League One table on Sunday.













One player who struggled in particular at St. Andrew's was 21-year-old Hume and the defender could find his place in the team under threat.



Analysing the Englishman's performance against the Sky Blues, former Black Cats star Gabbiadini compared him to a crisp packet blowing around in the wind.





The 52-year-old explained how Hume, with a lack of pace and physicality, failed to get past the Coventry wing-back, before pointing out fluctuations in form as the main problem with the youngster.







"Yes, [he struggled]. Denver, he fluctuates doesn't he, and that's the trouble with young players", Gabbiadini said on the BBC's Sunderland podcast.



"I think on Sunday he had one of those days where he was like… sometimes I describe it as the old crisp packet blowing around in the wind.





"He didn't just quite have the power, the sort of bit of pace, the guile.



"You can have two things, you can either have pace, where you can knock it past people and they can't catch you, or you have got to have a trick or two to get past people.



"Now, he came up against a good full-back, who was physically strong and had a bit of pace, and he didn't find a way of dealing with that."



Hume has scored one goal and provided three assists from his 30 league appearances for Sunderland so far this campaign.

