26 October 2019

03/03/2020 - 23:01 GMT

Gedson Fernandes Giving What We Thought He Would – Jose Mourinho

 




Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has heaped praise on "good kid" Gedson Fernandes, who he believes gives the team options in different positions on the pitch and is delivering what was expected.

The January signing is still new to the Premier League scene, but has been adapting well to his new surroundings and winning over Mourinho.  


 



The Portuguese manager believes that in spite of being young and new to the league, Fernandes has deserved the opportunities that he has been handed so far.

Mourinho admits that when signing Fernandes he felt the player could provide options in several different positions if needed and has not been left disappointed by his countryman so far.
 


He is also confident that Fernandes will have further chances to impress before the end of the season; Tottenham have an option to sign the 21-year-old at the end of his 18-month loan.



“He is a kid, I think he is happy. He is adapting well to special life. He lives again with his parents and his sister, it is a very good situation for him, he is happy", Mourinho said at a press conference.

"He works hard as a young kid has to do. He deserves his opportunities, he has already started at Southampton and the Champions League match.
 


“He is playing, he is playing in different positions, he gives us what we always thought he could give us – options. As a kid, you always expect that next season will be better.

"Until the end of the season there will be more opportunities to play football and grow up. But good kid.”

Fernandes has so far made four appearances in the Premier League for Spurs, two in the FA Cup and one in the Champions League, but is still waiting for his first goal.
 