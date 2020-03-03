I Dream Of Doing What He Did – Celtic Talent On Idols

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic youth star Cameron Harper named United States legend Clint Dempsey, as well as Christian Pulisic and Lionel Messi, as his football idols.



Harper was a baby when his family, who grew up as Celtic supporters, moved from Scotland to California in the United States.













Despite his Scottish roots, the 18-year-old is now an American, with a deep love and patriotism towards the country.



The Celtic starlet has admitted watching former Premier League star Dempsey scoring against Ghana in the 2014 World Cup was a special moment for him and is something he dreams of replicating for the United States.





Harper has also expressed his admiration for Chelsea star Pulisic, another American, with Barcelona and Argentina skipper Messi being the only non-American on his list of footballing idols.







"Yes, I have a few [football idols]. Obviously, Lionel Messi is someone that… what he does is unbelievable, I watch his highlights and I still can't believe what he does", Harper told Celtic TV.



"But now also, there are some Americans. You have Christian Pulisic, who's making waves in the Premier League right now.





"He's a small little boy, who, with a big price tag, people didn't think he was going to be able to do it, and is performing now, which is something I look up to.



"Then also Clint Dempsey. He is a guy who scored for the US in a World Cup. Watching him score against Ghana in 2014 was a special moment for me because I'm very patriotic, love my country and its something I dream of."



At the international level, Harper has featured for the United States Under-20s and will be hopeful of stepping up to the senior team soon.

