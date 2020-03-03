I Want To Push On – Rangers Talent Bidding To Put Injury Woes Behind Him

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers starlet Jack Thomson is bidding to put his injury woes behind him and has set his eyes on getting as much playing time as possible under his belt for the Gers development squad this term.



The 19-year-old's development has been marred by injuries over the last few seasons, with his last one sidelining him for five months.













However, Thomson returned to action for Graeme Murty's Rangers development side last week and then featured in the team's 1-0 defeat to Aberdeen on Monday.



Having got 45 and 60 minutes under his belt respectively from the two games, the Gers starlet has now set his eyes on increasing his minutes per game.





While he is delighted to have returned to action, Thomson is keen to put his injury woes behind him and be involved with the development squad as much as possible for the remainder of the campaign.







“I am just really enjoying playing again, every time I get the chance to play again I just love it and I am just trying to improve every session and every game that I get", Thomson told Rangers TV.



“I played 45 against Thistle and then 60 today so hopefully the next one will be 75 or 90 minutes and just push on.





“We have got a good few games until the season is finished so I want to be involved as much as possible and stay healthy and push on.”



Rangers' development side are set to take on Brentford in a friendly at Griffin Park next week and Thomson will be hopeful of being involved in the game.

