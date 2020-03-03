XRegister
26 October 2019

03/03/2020 - 13:23 GMT

If This Is Mentality of Rangers Players Then Something Wrong – Former Ger

 




Alex Rae has admitted he does not ever like to hear Rangers players describing themselves as underdogs in games and thinks it points to the wrong mentality. 

The Gers were knocked out of the Scottish Cup at Hearts at the weekend and now look to have little chance of finishing the season with silverware.  


 



They went into the game on the back of a win over Braga in Portugal in the Europa League and some players had referred to the Gers as the underdogs going into the clash.

Rae though thinks that Rangers players should never be describing themselves as underdogs and feels to do so points to the wrong mentality.
 


"Occasionally in Europe that may be the case, but I don't like Rangers players coming out and mentioning underdogs because I don't think that is the mentality to get you where you want to get to", Rae said on Radio Clyde's Superscoreboard.



"If that is the case that we do better as underdogs then there's something far wrong here.

"You have to go into approaching everything as if you are the favourites. You have to perform as if you're the favourites", the former Rangers midfielder added. 
 


Rangers are in Scottish Premiership action on Wednesday when they play host to Hamilton at Ibrox, while they then head to lock horns with Ross County on Sunday.

The Gers are through to the last 16 of the Europa League and will play Bayer Leverkusen over two legs.
 