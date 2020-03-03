XRegister
26 October 2019

03/03/2020 - 14:04 GMT

If You Point Finger At Alfredo Morelos You’re Missing Point – Former Rangers Star

 




Former Rangers midfielder Alex Rae is unwilling to point the finger at Alfredo Morelos as the source of the club's poor form and thinks to do so would be to miss the point. 

Morelos, Rangers' talisman in attack, has failed to score in 2020 at the same time as the Gers have suffered a meltdown since the winter break.  


 



He was left out of Rangers' matchday squad in the Scottish Cup against Hearts at the weekend as boss Steven Gerrard punished the striker for returning late from a trip home to Colombia.

The focus has been placed on Morelos by some following Rangers' cup exit, but Rae insists the players as a whole have not been performing.
 


"I'm not blaming Alfredo because it doesn't lie soley at his door; that is one component of it", Rae said on Radio Clyde's Superscoreboard.



"If you start pointing fingers at one guy then collectively you're missing the point here.

"Since they've come back since the turn of the year they have not done it."
 


Morelos is tipped to slot back into the starting eleven on Wednesday night when Rangers play host to Hamilton Academical at Ibrox.

The Colombian has faced Hamilton on five occasions for Rangers and hit the back of the net three times, while also picking up three yellow cards.
 