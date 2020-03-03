I’m Fed Up Talking – Ipswich Town Star Clear On Need To Perform Against Fleetwood

Follow @insidefutbol





Ipswich Town skipper Luke Chambers has insisted the time has come for the Tractor Boys to back up their words with action on the pitch tonight for the visit of Fleetwood Town.



Paul Lambert's men are struggling to live up to promotion expectations in League One and lost their second game in a row at the weekend with a 2-1 loss at Blackpool.













They find themselves a lowly ninth in League One, five points off the playoff spots and ten off the automatic promotion places, occupied by Rotherham United and Coventry City.



An opportunity to return to winning ways comes tonight as Fleetwood visit Portman Road, a game Chambers knows is key; Fleetwood are a place and three points ahead of Ipswich.





The skipper has urged Ipswich to now put their words into action on the pitch to get their promotion push back on track.







"I’m doing this column because it’s my responsibility as skipper but to be honest, I’m fed up talking about what we should be doing on the pitch", a frustrated Chambers wrote in his matchday programme.



"We have to go out there and just do it.





"One look at the table tells you it’s do or die time now for us this season and if we don’t want to be in this league for another year, we have to start delivering – not talking about delivering.



"As players we have to stand up and be counted. We are at a stage in the season now where it can be make or break for players’ careers. There is no hiding place", he added.



Ipswich ran out 1-0 winners in the earlier League One meeting with Fleetwood Town this season, but have lost two of their last three games at Portman Road.

