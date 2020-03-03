Ipswich Town Physio Confirms Pre-Season Target For 19-Year-OId

Follow @insidefutbol





Ipswich Town physio Matt Byard has confirmed that youngster Idris El Mizouni will be targeting pre-season for his return from injury.



The 19-year-old midfielder has been on loan in League Two at Cambridge United, having linked up with Mark Bonner's side in the January transfer window.













However, El Mizouni picked up an injury during his loan spell and headed back to Ipswich for treatment.



With the teenager having hurt his medial ligament, he has now been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign and Byard has revealed that El Mizouni will be back only for pre-season in the summer.





The physio told Ipswich's official site: "Idris is back with us and will miss the rest of the season.







"He has suffered a medial ligament injury and his rehab will take him through to the summer.



"He is expected to return for pre-season training", he added.





Ipswich snapped up the France-born talent in 2017 and slotted him into their academy system, with El Mizouni making his professional bow in March last year.



His performances and development saw him handed a senior cap by Tunisia and his debut came in a friendly against Iraq.



The midfielder clocked seven appearances, with one goal, in League Two with Cambridge United.

