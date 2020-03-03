It Was Unbelievable – West Ham Star Super Impressed With Sebastien Haller

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United star Michail Antonio has dubbed team-mate Sebastien Haller's rabona pass against Southampton unbelievable and is devasted that he could not turn it into a goal.



Following two encouraging performances against Premier League giants Manchester City and Liverpool, West Ham brought their seven-game winless run to an end with a 3-1 victory over Southampton at the weekend.













Goals from January signing Jarrod Bowen, Haller and Antonio sealed the game for David Moyes' side, with Michael Obafemi's goal for the Saints little more than a consolation.



While the win itself was much-need for the Irons, one remarkable moment from the game was when Haller played Antonio through on goal with a rabona pass when they were leading 3-1.





Saints goalkeeper Alex McCarthy managed to save the resulting attempt, leaving Antonio devastated, but the 29-year-old went on to hail the pass as unbelievable following the game.







“I’m devastated for him [Haller] to be fair!” Antonio told West Ham TV.



“That pass was unbelievable, literally right on my feet, but Alex McCarthy just managed to get his foot to it.





“I’m devastated myself – it would’ve been my third goal this season. I need more goals, to be fair!”



West Ham now have a trip to London rivals Arsenal coming up and will be hopeful of building on their win over Southampton.

