Liverpool Amazing, People Can Take These Things For Granted – Celtic Boss Neil Lennon

Celtic manager Neil Lennon believes many took Liverpool's unbeaten run for granted, in the same way the Bhoys' success can be taken for granted, but insists he did not and will not take his Hoops players for granted either.



Liverpool's hopes of finishing the Premier League season as invincibles came crashing down after suffering a shock 3-0 defeat to Watford at the weekend.













The loss to the Hornets was the Reds' first in the top-flight since 4th January 2019, when they were beaten by defending champions Manchester City 2-1 last season.



Liverpool's first league defeat in over a year coming against a side battling relegation shows how even the best of sides can suffer shock losses, according to Lennon.





The Celtic manager has pointed out that many people fail to appreciate Jurgen Klopp and co for the standards they have set over the last 18 months, but insists he will not do so, with the Reds, as well as his Hoops side, who he believes have done great things for the club.







"[Liverpool’s defeat to Watford] just shows you [that even one of the best clubs in the world can lose to a struggling side]", Lennon told Celtic TV.



"The standards and the records that Liverpool have set in the past 18 months have been amazing and people end up taking it for granted sometimes, I certainly don't.





"I don't take these players [I have at Celtic] for granted.



"They are a wonderful bunch and they have done really great things for the club and I want them to continue to do great things for the club."



Celtic already have the Scottish League Cup in the bag and are on course to win the league and Scottish Cup, which would see them win an astonishing quadruple treble.

